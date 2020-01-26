Firefighters battling large fire at Nelson car dealership

Seven fire engines are at the scene following a large fire at a car dealership in Nelson last night.

Fire services were called to a large fire at a car dealership in Nelson last night. Source: Facebook / Tasman-Marlborough Fire Area

Fire services were called to a well-ablaze fire at M S Ford, on Haven Road, at 10.08pm, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

There has been no threats to nearby properties and no one was injured, they said.

Crews from Nelson, Stoke, Richmond, Mapua and Wakefield are in attendance, Fire and Emergency NZ Communication Centres said on Facebook.

The fourth alarm fire is under control, but has not been extinguished, Tasman-Marlborough Fire Area said on Facebook.

Residents in the area have been advised to close windows and doors, and to not expose themselves to smoke. Anyone who feels unwell has been urged to contact a medical professional.