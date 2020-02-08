Firefighters battling large blaze near tree farm west of Palmerston North

Fire and Emergency NZ services are currently battling a large vegetation blaze at a tree farm west of Palmerston North.

Smoke billows from a large vegetation fire near Bulls. Source: Supplied

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told 1 NEWS they currently have 11 appliances as well as seven helicopters at the fire in Santoft, near Bulls.

It is believed the blaze is approximately 30 hectares in size.

"The fire is threatening a nearby forestry block called Santoft Forest and Farmland Foods factory," Fire and Emergency said in a statement.

"Farmland Foods have been evacuated as a precaution."