Firefighters battling large blaze in the Coromandel

Firefighters are working to extinguish a two-hectare blaze in the Coromandel.

A large fire on Wharf Road, Colville, in the Coromandel. Source: Supplied

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS emergency services were called to Wharf Road in Colville about 9.25pm yesterday.

A helicopter will be on site this morning to assist.

A member of the public told 1 NEWS it's believed the blaze was started by fireworks, however, the Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson could not confirm the cause.