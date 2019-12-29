Firefighters battling large blaze in the Coromandel

Firefighters are working to extinguish a two-hectare blaze in the Coromandel.
A large fire on Wharf Road, Colville, in the Coromandel. Source: Supplied
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS emergency services were called to Wharf Road in Colville about 9.25pm yesterday.
A helicopter will be on site this morning to assist.
A member of the public told 1 NEWS it's believed the blaze was started by fireworks, however, the Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson could not confirm the cause.
There is not believed to be any threat to life or property.