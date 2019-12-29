TODAY |

Firefighters battling large blaze in the Coromandel

Source:  1 NEWS

Firefighters are working to extinguish a two-hectare blaze in the Coromandel.

A large fire on Wharf Road, Colville, in the Coromandel. Source: Supplied

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS emergency services were called to Wharf Road in Colville about 9.25pm yesterday. 

A helicopter will be on site this morning to assist.

A member of the public told 1 NEWS it's believed the blaze was started by fireworks, however, the Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson could not confirm the cause.

There is not believed to be any threat to life or property.

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Firefighters battling large blaze in the Coromandel
2
Lotto winner from Twizel wins more than $17 million on Powerball
3
Top baby surname reflects New Zealand's changing demographics
4
One person dead following tractor accident in Far North
5
Canterbury family turning dairy farming model on its head
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:27

Rāhui in place following Whakaari/White Island eruption lifted

Cafe evacuated after 500 litres of fuel spills on boat along Auckland waterfront

One person dead following single-car crash near Whanganui

Former council candidate defends stabbing 'berserk' sea lion with spear on Dunedin beach