Firefighters battling blaze at Canterbury honey business

Firefighters are battling a blaze which broke out at a Canterbury honey business.
Source: 1 NEWS
Crews from Rangiora, Oxford and Woodend are working to extinguish the fire which has taken hold in a shed on Foothill Rd.
A container near the business is also on fire.
Emergency services were called to the blaze just after 1pm.
