Firefighters battled flare up at Auckland's SkyCity convention centre last night

Firefighters at Auckland's SkyCity convention centre blaze have been scaling back, with just two trucks left at the scene, despite a flare up yesterday evening.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand region manager Ron Devlin said in a statement today there was a flare up about 6pm yesterday.

"The weather has been favourable to us over the weekend, allowing our teams to examine the roof area in baskets suspended by cranes," he said, adding that significant damage to the roof had been hampering efforts to access it.

Meanwhile, representatives from 10 organisations including police, insurers and other government agencies have been conducting a cooperative investigation.

The investigation includes mapping the affected areas and following up on inquiries, Mr Devlin said.

Fletcher Construction has been assisting in providing resources, including large cranes for accessing and examining the scene.

Mr Devlin said it was unknown how long the investigation would take.

The fire broke out on the roof of the building just after 1pm last Tuesday.