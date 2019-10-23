TODAY |

Firefighters battled flare up at Auckland's SkyCity convention centre last night

Firefighters at Auckland's SkyCity convention centre blaze have been scaling back, with just two trucks left at the scene, despite a flare up yesterday evening.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand region manager Ron Devlin said in a statement today there was a flare up about 6pm yesterday.

"The weather has been favourable to us over the weekend, allowing our teams to examine the roof area in baskets suspended by cranes," he said, adding that significant damage to the roof had been hampering efforts to access it.

SkyCity and Fletcher’s are feeling the pain and the impact is likely to be felt wider than Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

Meanwhile, representatives from 10 organisations including police, insurers and other government agencies have been conducting a cooperative investigation.

The investigation includes mapping the affected areas and following up on inquiries, Mr Devlin said.

Fletcher Construction has been assisting in providing resources, including large cranes for accessing and examining the scene.

Mr Devlin said it was unknown how long the investigation would take.

The fire started one week ago in the roof of the SkyCity convention centre, which was under construction. Source: Breakfast

The fire broke out on the roof of the building just after 1pm last Tuesday. 

Some businesses in the area closed down, while others in the CBD were forced to work from home as thick smoke clouded the city in the days after.

It’s likely a waterproofing substance called bitumen is making the blaze so hard to put out. Source: 1 NEWS
