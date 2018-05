Four fire engines are at the scene and four more are on the way as firefighters battle a large house fire in Hamilton.

Fire engine Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to the scene in Onewhero, Waikato, at 5.10pm today.

Firefighters are still trying to contain the blaze, a Fire spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

No one was has been reported injured at this stage.

More to come.