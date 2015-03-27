 

Firefighters battle large shed fire at pool factory in the Waipa District

Firefighters are battling a large shed fire in the Waipa District tonight.

Photo / iStock

A Fire Service spokesperson told 1 NEWS a 30m x 40m shed is well-involved with flames at Raynes Rd, Rukuhia.

She described the fire as "quite big" with five fire appliances and three water tanks sent to the scene at around 7:20pm.

Part of the shed belongs to Penguin Pools Factory. The Fire Service believes the fire began when hay bales ignited in the shed.

No residential properties are affected and no injuries have been reported.

