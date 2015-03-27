Firefighters battle large shed fire at pool factory in the Waipa District

Firefighters are battling a large shed fire in the Waipa District tonight.

Photo / iStock

A Fire Service spokesperson told 1 NEWS a 30m x 40m shed is well-involved with flames at Raynes Rd, Rukuhia.

She described the fire as "quite big" with five fire appliances and three water tanks sent to the scene at around 7:20pm.

Part of the shed belongs to Penguin Pools Factory. The Fire Service believes the fire began when hay bales ignited in the shed.