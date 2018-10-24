Firefighters battle large scrub fire, believed to be caused by lightning, in Central Otago

Firefighters have spent the night battling a large scrub fire believed to be caused by lightning strikes in Central Otago.

Eight helicopters and nine appliances were called to the blaze near Waipiata-Kokonga Rd just after 6pm yesterday evening.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS the fire is around 50 hectares and is threatening two properties.

The people in the properties have been evacuated and taken to Kokonga Lodge.

Crews will remain at the scene overnight and provide structure protection.