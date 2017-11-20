 

Firefighters battle large hedge fire near Waimumu in Southland

Firefighters are trying to contain a large scale of hedge fire at 1029 Waimumu Road, Waimumu, Gore District.

Fire and Emergency services were called around 11:30pm last night.

A Fire spokesperson told 1NEWS the size of the fire has grown to 100m by 200m and there have sent thirteen fire crews to the scene, including command unit and water tanks. 

Firefighters are considering the blaze might affect nearby residential properties. 

No injuries have been reported at this stage. 

