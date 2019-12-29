Firefighters battle large blaze overnight in the Coromandel

Firefighters worked overnight to extinguish a two-hectare blaze in the Coromandel.

A large fire on Wharf Road, Colville, in the Coromandel. Source: Supplied

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS emergency services were called to Wharf Road in Colville about 9.25pm yesterday.

The fire is now contained.

A member of the public told 1 NEWS it's believed the blaze was started by fireworks, however, the Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson could not confirm the cause but said firefighters "strongly believe nevertheless that it was caused by fireworks".

She urged locals to be mindful of the fire ban in place in the area, and to refrain from setting off fireworks.

"There is already a total ban in the Coromandel. We’re asking people to not use fireworks during this period."