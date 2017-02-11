Firefighters battle huge blaze in Waikato's Pureora Forest Park

Source:
Up to 10 fire crews are battling a large forest fire stretching over more than seven hectares in the Pureora Forest Park in the Waikato District this evening.
The Fire Service was alerted to the blaze in the protected forest park this afternoon.
It's already estimated to stretch over seven hectares of the 78,000-hectare park, ripping through some of New Zealand's oldest podocarp trees.
The size of the fire is expected to spread.
