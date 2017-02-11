Firefighters battle huge blaze in Waikato's Pureora Forest Park

Up to 10 fire crews are battling a large forest fire stretching over more than seven hectares in the Pureora Forest Park in the Waikato District this evening.

Abou 10 fire crews are battling a fire spreading across seven hectares of the Pureora Forest Park near Taupo. Source: 1 NEWS

The Fire Service was alerted to the blaze in the protected forest park this afternoon.

Firefighters battle fire that's ripping through the protected Poreora Forest Park near Taupo. Source: 1 NEWS

It's already estimated to stretch over seven hectares of the 78,000-hectare park, ripping through some of New Zealand's oldest podocarp trees.