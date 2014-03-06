 

Firefighters battle house fire in Christchurch overnight

Firefighters battled a blaze at a house in Christchurch overnight after receiving reports of people stuck inside the home.

"We were first made to believe someone was in the premises," a fire spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

The Fire Service has since confirmed everyone at the property was accounted for.

Four fire crews were called to the scene on Cross Street in Phillipstown at 1.45am today.

The spokesperson says the house was well involved on arrival but is now "under control".

The cause of the fire is unknown and is being treated as suspicious.

