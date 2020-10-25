TODAY |

Firefighters battle five hectare gorse fire near Dunedin

Source:  1 NEWS

Firefighters are battling a large gorse fire threatened a house near Dunedin this afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the scene just off SH1, in Waikouiaiti, this afternoon. Source: 1 NEWS

Four fire engines, two rural pumps, three tankers and multiple firefighters are at the scene just off SH1, in Waikouiaiti, after being alerted to the incident at around 12.45pm, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

Three helicopters are also in attendance.

The fire is about five hectares in size, the spokesperson said, but it is understood to be contained.

The scene has been described as very windy and hot in the area, and crews are in "full fire-fighting mode," they said.

There is no structural damage to nearby properties, and no people have been evacuated. 


