Firefighters battle building fire in Auckland Central

Firefighters are battling a building fire in Auckland Central this evening.
Fire and Emergency services were called around 10:45pm regarding a building fire at 58 Gaunt Street, Auckland Central.
A Fire spokesperson has confirmed with 1 NEWS that there is a fire burning at the ground floor of a ten-level building, and nine fire appliances have been dispatched.
The blaze has been distinguished now and no injuries have been reported.
The Fire Investigation Group is in attendance.
