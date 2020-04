Firefighters are battling to extinguish a fire at a police station in Mt Maunganui, Tauranga, tonight.

A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle and a Fire and Emergency New Zealand vehicle. Source: 1 NEWS

Five fire trucks are at the scene at the Mt Maunganui police station, on Hull Rd, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS.

No injuries have been reported.