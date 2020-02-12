Firefighters battle blaze in Christchurch as smoke closes highway

A large scrub fire has broken out in the Christchurch suburb of Ferrymead this afternoon closing parts of Tunnel Road, State Highway 74.

Smoke covering Tunnel Road, Ferrymead. Source: 1 NEWS

The blaze, made up of four scrub fires, is spreading across 500 metres with six fire engines, two tankers and two helicopters currently in attendance.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand Spokesperson says the fire is currently under control but not extinguished, which is causing a lot of smoke in the area.

Firefighters watch on as a helicopter works to extinguish the blaze. Source: 1 NEWS