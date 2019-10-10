TODAY |

Firefighters battle blaze at historic Whangārei building

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Northland

A historic building in Whangārei, Northland has been struck by fire today.

Thick smoke billows from the Municipal Chambers Building in Whangārei. Source: Supplied / Ash Young

Multiple fire engines are at the scene of the blaze in the Municipal Chambers Building on Bank Street.

Police at the scene of a fire at the Municipal Chambers Building in Whangārei. Source: Supplied / Joeun Mijoo Kim

Fire services were called to blaze at 12.45pm, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

A police car at the scene of a fire at the Municipal Chambers Building in Whanārei. Source: Supplied / Joeun Mijoo Kim

Photos from the scene show thick smoke billowing from the building.

Fire trucks on the scene following a fire at the Municipal Chambers Building in Whangarei. Source: Supplied / Ash Young
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Northland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
07:47
Auckland solo mum paying back $23 a week after Work and Income gave her $8k she wasn’t entitled to
2
Typhoon Hagibis could see Ireland dumped out of Rugby World Cup
3
Ma'a Nonu's Blues departure confirmed after former All Black signs with US club
4
World Rugby reportedly cancel England v France match as Typhoon Hagibis also threatens to end Scotland's campaign
5
Waterboy Beauden Barrett reveals advice for younger brother Jordie
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Carrot prices fall to seven-year low
00:39

Jacinda Ardern not surprised that Germany synagogue attack was streamed online
00:22

Gun found hidden in building's roof as man arrested after fleeing police in Auckland

Cop's Tasering of drunk teenager on stolen tractor was excessive, police watchdog finds