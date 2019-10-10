Firefighters battle blaze at historic Whangārei building

A historic building in Whangārei, Northland has been struck by fire today.

Thick smoke billows from the Municipal Chambers Building in Whangārei. Source: Supplied / Ash Young

Multiple fire engines are at the scene of the blaze in the Municipal Chambers Building on Bank Street.

Police at the scene of a fire at the Municipal Chambers Building in Whangārei. Source: Supplied / Joeun Mijoo Kim

Fire services were called to blaze at 12.45pm, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

A police car at the scene of a fire at the Municipal Chambers Building in Whanārei. Source: Supplied / Joeun Mijoo Kim