Firefighters battle Ahipara blaze for a second day

Some residents are returning to their homes today after 100 properties were evacuated yesterday due to a fire at Ahipara in Northland.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) says 40 fire fighters and six helicopters are at the scene of the fire.

No structures were lost overnight, and early signs show "great progress" had been made, FENZ said.

Yesterday 100 properties were evacuated. FENZ says there were no more evacuations overnight.

"We are now at a point where residents of Foreshore Rd up to and including Tasman Heights, can now return to their homes, provided they remain ready to evacuate if the situation changes," Incident Controller, Rory Renwick said in a statement at around 11.30am today.

"For the other residents, mainly those on Reef View Road, we will continue to review the areas around their homes and let them back in, when it is safe to do so."



