Firefighters attend scene of motel fire in Napier which left room gutted

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Iran's ambassador to NZ said Kiwi companies could risk losing trade deals.
Another alarming finding form the Otago University study was that "slow progress" was being made in the area of geriatric oral health.
The fashion label headed by Dame Denise L'Estrange-Corbet has been under fire with accusations they have misled consumers about the origins of their clothing.
First Union are receiving messages and reports from retail workers who had not realised until now that they were entitled to be paid.
The mayoral office scored 22 per cent which is less than half of the average across Auckland Council.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ