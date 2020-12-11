Firefighters' association boss reinstated, one month after sexual assault inquiry dropped

Bill Butzbach has been reinstated as the United Fire Brigade Associations (UFBA) chief executive, after an inquiry into allegations of sexual assault and harassment against him was dropped.

UFBA CEO Bill Butzbach. Source: ufba.org.nz

1 NEWS spoke to more than 10 volunteer firefighters who claim he bullied and harassed them while working alongside him.

The association launched an independent investigation into a number of those allegations in August last year, but the inquiry was dropped in December after complainants and the organisation failed to agree on its terms of reference.

Head of firefighters' association under investigation over sexual assault, harassment allegations

1 NEWS revealed in December that the investigation into allegations of sexual assault, harassment and bullying against Butzbach was dropped because it couldn't be guaranteed the complainants would be able to see the final copy of the report.

Complainants disillusioned as investigation into sex assault allegations against fire association head dropped

At the time, the organisation did not respond to repeated requests from 1 NEWS about Butzbach’s future there.

Your playlist will load after this ad