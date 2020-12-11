TODAY |

Firefighters' association boss reinstated, one month after sexual assault inquiry dropped

Imogen Wells, 1 News Tonight Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Bill Butzbach has been reinstated as the United Fire Brigade Associations (UFBA) chief executive, after an inquiry into allegations of sexual assault and harassment against him was dropped.

UFBA CEO Bill Butzbach. Source: ufba.org.nz

1 NEWS spoke to more than 10 volunteer firefighters who claim he bullied and harassed them while working alongside him.

The association launched an independent investigation into a number of those allegations in August last year, but the inquiry was dropped in December after complainants and the organisation failed to agree on its terms of reference.

Head of firefighters' association under investigation over sexual assault, harassment allegations

1 NEWS revealed in December that the investigation into allegations of sexual assault, harassment and bullying against Butzbach was dropped because it couldn't be guaranteed the complainants would be able to see the final copy of the report.

Complainants disillusioned as investigation into sex assault allegations against fire association head dropped

At the time, the organisation did not respond to repeated requests from 1 NEWS about Butzbach’s future there.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The claims were against the organisation’s chief executive, Bill Butzbach. Source: 1 NEWS

It released a public statement on its website today confirming his return to the chief executive position. 

New Zealand
Imogen Wells
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Bond actress Tanya Roberts dies following premature announcement of her death
2
South Australian driver hoons on beach with eight kids unsecured on back of ute
3
Photos: Photographer captures ‘best naked eye’ bioluminescent display he’s seen on beach north of Auckland
4
All Black Brodie Retallick recovers personal Instagram account after comical discussion with hacker
5
Naked fugitive who survived on snails found by fishermen in croc-infected waters in Darwin
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Person drowns at lake south of Auckland

One of the men injured in Kaiapoi double shooting in custody after being released from hospital

Air NZ to operate first quarantine-free flight to Brisbane tomorrow

Waikeria prison protest prompts calls for rethink of prison reform strategy, Hōkai Rangi