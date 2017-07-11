Firefighters, arborists and owner fail to rescue Napier cat, Eva, stuck up tree for 10 days

A Napier cat is entering its tenth day stuck up a ten-metre-high phoenix palm tree.

Eva the cat has been stuck up the phoenix tree for 10 days. Source: 1 NEWS

Eva, a two-and-a half-year-old Persian was chased up the tree by a dog in the Napier suburb of Fenhill on July 1 and has yet to come down.

Her owner Mary Kupa has been worried sick and told 1 NEWS she continues to meow most nights until the early hours of the morning.

Multiple rescue attempts have been made to retrieve the cat including the Hastings Fire Brigade using a 10 metre ladder and a duo of arborists hiring a lift to reach the top of the 40-year-old Phoenix tree.

Arborists try to reach Eva the cat. Source: 1 NEWS

However, Ms Kupa says when the attempts are made Eva will hide inside the dense foliage.

She says she has tried to lure the cat down with biscuits and a homemade slice but to no avail.

With wild weather and plummeting temperatures on the way, Ms Kupa is worried and hopes Eva can make her way down before the worst sets in.