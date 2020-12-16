Firefighters and helicopters battling 50-hectare scrub fire an hour west of Dunedin

Firefighters and helicopters are battling another fire in the South Island, this time on Department of Conservation land an hour west of Dunedin.

The blaze at Waipori Falls has burnt through more than 50 hectares of mostly tussock and scrub.

Four helicopters and 11 trucks are fighting flames, which are being fanned by southwesterly winds.

No properties are under threat.

DOC operations director for the southern South Island region Aaron Fleming said it was too soon to say what the impacts of the blaze could be.