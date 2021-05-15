Firefighters from across Auckland contain 'well-involved' apartment fire

Firefighters contained an intense blaze in an Auckland suburb last night after fire crews were called in from across the city.
Crews battled the fire in an apartment block at Onehunga Mall for approximately 90 minutes after responding at around 7.40am.
A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they called in fire crews from across the city to help contain the blaze.
"We now have fire crews on scene from Onehunga, Ellerslie, Mount Roskill, Auckland Central, Remuera, Avondale, Balmoral, Otahuhu, Mangere, Papatoetoe and Parnell Fire Stations," the spokesperson said.
An eye witness told 1 NEWS last night the fire was "pretty intense" with about 20 fire trucks and 10 police cars on the scene.