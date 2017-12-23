 

Firefighter says 'gut-wrenching' to lose homes right before Christmas, after huge blaze near Christchurch

The Fire Service Areaa Commander who is attending the Rolleston fire near Christchurch, that has so far seen two home destroyed, says it is "gut-wrenching" for the firefighters involved. 

Dave Berry said a welfare centre has been set up to look after those people who lost their home in the Rolleston blaze today.
Area Commander Dave Berry told 1 NEWS firefighters are still maintaining a visual on a fire that was reported at 3pm today. 

"Still fighting it in some places but mainly mopping up and dampening down." 

Mr Berry said fire services are relying on the weather conditions over the next few days to avoid more fires.

"If you do have a fire, make sure everything is extinguished." 

Several structures are said to be ablaze and residents have been evacuated from their homes.
Police earlier evacuated residents from their homes and set up road blocks. 

1 NEWS spoke to a woman who said her family friend’s house was located in the region of the blaze.

The woman said she has not been able to get in contact with her friend.

"That's why I'm worried, because I tried to ring her but I can't reach her."

However, Mr Berry said everyone is now accounted for and there have been no casualties. 

Numerous fire engines and a helicopter are attending the blaze.
He said Fire Services are unsure of the cause of the fire but "there will be an investigation." 

The fire is in the area of Knights Road, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said.

Residents took to Facebook to share their comments, with one describing the incident as a "horrific house fire".

The user said they saw a "poor woman running down the driveway with one suitcase."

Another Facebook user said they could see smoke while sitting in the airport.

Fire Communications have confirmed to 1 NEWS that the fire has been contained and it is expected fire services will work through the night on the scene.

