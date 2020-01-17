TODAY |

Firefighter injured during Nelson house fire

Source:  1 NEWS

A firefighter has been injured in a Nelson house fire this morning.

House on fire at Tahunanui Drive, Nelson Source: Facebook/Tasman-Marlborough Fire Area

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS scrub near the house on Tahunanui Drive caught fire and was threatening nearby properties.

According to a post on the Tasman-Malborough Area Facebook page "crews from Nelson, Stoke, Richmond, Hira and Appleby attended the incident and acted quickly to prevent it spreading to neighbouring properties".

The aftermath of the Nelson house fire Source: Supplied

St John has confirmed one firefighter was treated at the Tahunanui Drive blaze with minor heat injuries. 

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze at about 2:10am this morning.

No evacuations have been made, however, Tahunanui Drive remains closed and the public are being advised to avoid the area.

Fire and Emergency believe the house is abandoned.

Ten fire trucks, a fire investigator, police and ambulance services all attended the scene.


