Firefighter hospitalised with burns after dairy shop fire in Wellington

A firefighter has been transported to hospital with minor burns after battling a dairy shop fire in Wellington City.

The crews battled the blaze in the pouring rain in the early hours of this morning.

The incident occured at 1:51 early this morning at 294 Willis St, Aro Valley.

A Fire shift manager told 1NEWS a two-storey dairy shop was well-involved with flames and twelve fire appliances attended to the field.

One firefighter received minor burns and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The blaze was now under control.

