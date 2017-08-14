Firefighter hospitalised with burns after dairy shop fire in Wellington

A firefighter has been transported to hospital with minor burns after battling a dairy shop fire in Wellington City.

Source: 1 NEWS

The incident occured at 1:51 early this morning at 294 Willis St, Aro Valley.

A Fire shift manager told 1NEWS a two-storey dairy shop was well-involved with flames and twelve fire appliances attended to the field.

One firefighter received minor burns and was taken to hospital by ambulance.