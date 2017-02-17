 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

New Zealand


Firefighter evacuated from his own house working extra hard so he can get his family home

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Asipeli Osai was told to leave on Wednesday and is doing everything he can to help keep the fires contained.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:27
1
While his team-mates were getting battered, Boult snared two South African wickets at Eden Park for just eight runs.

Live T20 updates: Simply stunning - Kiwi pace man Trent Boult conjures up remarkable T20 spell

2
Missing 21-year-old Carissa Avison was last seen on Thursday and her family became concerned when she failed to turn up to work.

Body found in West Auckland forest confirmed as missing North Shore woman

00:35
3
Due to its large size and isolation from Australia, Zealandia supports the definition of a continent.

'It's just cool, isn't it?' Scientists excited by gigantic new global continent Zealandia

00:52
4
It's a time for containment along the perimeter of the giant Port Hills fire.

Watch: Revealing footage shows hard-working fire crews dampening down hot-spots on the Port Hills

00:31
5
'Get out of here!' - Dramatic video shows Port Hills locals driving through flames

Video: Port Hills heroes drive through huge flames to check on mate's home

00:27
While his team-mates were getting battered, Boult snared two South African wickets at Eden Park for just eight runs.

Live T20 updates: Simply stunning - Kiwi pace man Trent Boult conjures up remarkable T20 spell

Keep up to date with 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of New Zealand's Twenty 20 match against South Africa at Eden Park.

00:36
Kids at Halswell School showed their appreciation on their gate, and spelt out a delightful message for those in the air.

Christchurch school kids band together for epic thank you to emergency services

Kids at Halswell School showed their appreciation on their gate, and spelt out a delightful message for those in the air.


01:59
1 NEWS understands a number of New Zealand companies are owned money, the debt stretching into the millions of dollars.

'It's been agonising' – Government puts PNG on notice over millions owed to Kiwi businesses

1 NEWS understands a number of New Zealand companies are owned money, the debt stretching into the millions of dollars.

00:52
It's a time for containment along the perimeter of the giant Port Hills fire.

Watch: Revealing footage shows hard-working fire crews dampening down hot-spots on the Port Hills

It's a time for containment along the perimeter of the giant Port Hills fire.


00:31
'Get out of here!' - Dramatic video shows Port Hills locals driving through flames

Video: Port Hills heroes drive through huge flames to check on mate's home

When Andy Nicholson saw smoke coming over the hill, he sprang into action, heading for a neighbour's place being threatened by the growing inferno.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ