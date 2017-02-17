Firefighter calling for NZ to mimic Aus, USA by investing in more fire-fighting technology

A firefighter who's battled the Port Hills blaze is calling for New Zealand to invest in more fire-fighting technology.

Firebreak in the southern area of the Port Hills fires. Source: Graeme Causer

Graeme Causer says many lessons can be learned from the fires this week, saying "New Zealand needs a serious review".

"Australia, Canada, USA and many others have large, retardant equipped planes," he said.

The 'Tai Tapu Hillbillies' - contractors helping with the Port Hills fires have a well earned break. Source: 1 NEWS

"The need for this was obvious on Tuesday."

Helicopters are back in the air over the Port Hills this morning, dropping water on hot spots as they flare up over a 2075 hectare area.

Mr Causer said people working to put out the fire this week "at the coalface" need to be part of the proposed review "that can make New Zealand safer".

The firefighter is part of a group of contractors dubbed the 'Tai Tapu hillbillies' after have working alongside the Rural Fire service this week to maintain a vital firebreak on the southern area of the Port Hills.