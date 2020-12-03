TODAY |

Firearms, drugs and stolen Harley Davidson seized in Hamilton Mongrel Mob arrests

Source:  1 NEWS

Firearms, drugs and a stolen Harley Davidson were seized in Hamilton by police today in searches that also led to the arrest of two Mongrel Mob gang members.

Police say five search warrants targeting Mongrel Mob-linked addresses were carried out across the Hamilton region this morning.

"As a result, a 38-year-old man is facing charges of participating in an organised criminal group, conspiracy to supply methamphetamine and possession of cannabis for supply," police say in a statement.

"A 22-year-old man is charged with perverting the course of justice, possession of methamphetamine for supply, unlawful possession of a pistol, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, supplying MDMA (Class B) and possession for supply of MDMA (Class B).

"They are due to appear in the Hamilton District Court today."

Today’s warrants saw the seizure of firearms, ammunition, cash, methamphetamine, cannabis and the recovery of a stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle, according to police.


New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Crime and Justice
