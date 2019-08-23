Firearms, drugs, $1m cash seized in police searches during lockdown

More than 90 people were arrested and nearly 50 firearms seized in a crackdown on organised crime during Alert Levels 3 and 4.

A Police car at the scene of an investigation. Source: 1 NEWS

During the lockdown more than 100 search warrants were executed.

National Organised Crime Group manager Detective Superintendent Greg Williams said the search warrants resulted in 93 arrests on more than 250 charges.

Most of the charges related to the manufacture and supply of methamphetamine, supply of cannabis and MDMA, possession of firearms and ammunition, and breaching court bail.

Gangs targeted include Comancheros, Mongrel Mob, Black Power, Nomads, Head Hunters, Rebels, King Cobras, Tribesmen, and Mongols.

Mr Williams said 25kg of methamphetamine, 30kg of cannabis and small amounts of cocaine, MDMA, GBL, and LSD were seized, as well as more than $1.2 million in cash.

At least $4.4m has been forfeited and another $2m has been restrained and will be subject to further investigation pending forfeiture.

He said 14 clandestine labs were also located and large amounts of chemicals and equipment relating to methamphetamine manufacture seized.