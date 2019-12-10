TODAY |

Firearm-wielding man arrested after stand-off with police at Napier park

Source:  1 NEWS

A firearm-wielding man has been arrested after a stand-off with police at a park in Napier this evening.

Police cordon at Napier firearms incident. Source: 1 NEWS

According to a 1 NEWS reporter at the scene, a man with firearms was standing under a tree at Park Island, aiming a weapon at police officers.

The man was seen with what appears to be two firearms next to a car with an open hood. 

The 1 NEWS reporter says two gunshots were heard during the incident before the man was arrested.

Many people gathered to watch the incident at the edge of the police cordon.

