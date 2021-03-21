Fire which destroyed two police vehicles at a Christchurch police station no longer regarded as suspicious

The fire which destroyed two police vehicles New Brighton Police Station in Christchurch this morning is no longer being regarded as suspicious.

A police vehicle was found alight in the secure car yard at the station at around 4am, with investigators determining the blaze was the result of an electrical fault, Canterbury Metro commander Superintendent Lane Todd said.

A second police vehicle parked next to it was also damaged by the fire, with both vehicles beyond repair.

"It is believed this was an isolated incident with the vehicle involved being an older vehicle in the fleet," Superintendent Todd said.

New Brighton Police Station was evacuated and cordons put in place while FENZ crews extinguished the fire, Superintendent Todd said.