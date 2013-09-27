 

Fire spreads through roof of Invercargill house

Four fire crews have battled a house fire in Invercargill this morning.

Fire generic

File picture.

The Fire Service was called to Fox Street around 2:45am.

A fire spokesperson said the fire didn't appear to be too significant originally, but then found the fire was spreading in the roof.

"We had two crews on scene and called for two more," he said.

The fire was suppressed quickly, however crews remain on scene dampening down hotspots.

There were no reported injuries.

A Fire Investigator's been notified.

