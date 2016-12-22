The Fire Service's top tips for preventing house fires in the holiday season

On the back of yesterday's deadly Auckland house fire the New Zealand Fire Service have issued some tips for preventing house fires this summer.

Homeowners are advised to conduct basic safety checks before going to sleep each night - making sure the barbecue and stove are turned off, and blowing out any candles.

For the Christmas season, it's a good idea to remember to turn off the Christmas lights before going to sleep.

If you're staying at an unfamiliar location overnight, make sure you know how to exit a property in case of an emergency, especially if the place has deadlocks on the door.

Most importantly, it's essential to make sure your home has good smoke alarms in working order.