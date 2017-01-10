Fire Service says truck faults 'disappointing and frustrating' as firefighter union refuses to use them

The Fire Service says it is disappointed and frustrated by faults with its new MAN trucks which have led the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union to refuse to use them.

A Fraser-MAN fire truck on the waterfront in Wellington. Source: @MANtruckbusAU/Twitter

The 47 trucks, which cost about $20 million, started entering service in early 2015 but were soon plagued with problems across New Zealand districts.

In one incident, a truck in Auckland simply wouldn't start on the way to a house fire in Grey Lynn and Auckland's NZPFU said this morning said it is now enforcing a ban after a second incident at a house fire in Manurewa on Friday.

During the latest incident, one of the trucks suddenly lost water pump power while firefighters were inside a building.

Professional Firefighters Union spokesperson Boyd Raines showed 1 NEWS 14 pages of faults logged with the Fraser MAN fleet.

"There's issues [with] doors, latches breaking. So you can't get in or out," he said.

"Pumps not engaging, truck won't start, pump dropping out of gear.

"And they're happening to all of the trucks, not just one truck."



They said it was a known fault that was supposed to have been fixed by the Fire Service.

In August last year, the union blacklisted one of the fire trucks in the Auckland area which carried the "Jaws of Life" equipment after repeated issues.

Fire Service National Operations Manager Paul Turner said in a statement this afternoon that "numerous issues and faults" have been identified with the trucks since they were introduced.

"It is disappointing and frustrating for the Fire Service and we are actively working to resolve the faults identified," he said.

"The safety of our people is paramount and it is critical firefighters have the tools and vehicles to do their jobs effectively.

"The Fire Service has been making good progress on a range of required fixes, in association with the NZPFU, local and international suppliers."

Mr Turner said there has been no interruption to the Fire Service's normal response levels due to the faults.

