 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Fire Service says truck faults 'disappointing and frustrating' as firefighter union refuses to use them

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Fire Service says it is disappointed and frustrated by faults with its new MAN trucks which have led the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union to refuse to use them.

A Fraser-MAN fire truck on the waterfront in Wellington.

A Fraser-MAN fire truck on the waterfront in Wellington.

Source: @MANtruckbusAU/Twitter

The 47 trucks, which cost about $20 million, started entering service in early 2015 but were soon plagued with problems across New Zealand districts.

In one incident, a truck in Auckland simply wouldn't start on the way to a house fire in Grey Lynn and Auckland's NZPFU said this morning said it is now enforcing a ban after a second incident at a house fire in Manurewa on Friday.

During the latest incident, one of the trucks suddenly lost water pump power while firefighters were inside a building.

An entire fire engine fleet has been blacklisted by Auckland firefighters amid claims they are endangering crews.
Source: 1 NEWS

Professional Firefighters Union spokesperson Boyd Raines showed 1 NEWS 14 pages of faults logged with the Fraser MAN fleet.

"There's issues [with] doors, latches breaking. So you can't get in or out," he said.

"Pumps not engaging, truck won't start, pump dropping out of gear.

"And they're happening to all of the trucks, not just one truck."

They said it was a known fault that was supposed to have been fixed by the Fire Service.

In August last year, the union blacklisted one of the fire trucks in the Auckland area which carried the "Jaws of Life" equipment after repeated issues.

Fire Service National Operations Manager Paul Turner said in a statement this afternoon that "numerous issues and faults" have been identified with the trucks since they were introduced.

"It is disappointing and frustrating for the Fire Service and we are actively working to resolve the faults identified," he said.

"The safety of our people is paramount and it is critical firefighters have the tools and vehicles to do their jobs effectively.

"The Fire Service has been making good progress on a range of required fixes, in association with the NZPFU, local and international suppliers."

Mr Turner said there has been no interruption to the Fire Service's normal response levels due to the faults.

The trucks were ordered through MAN but were supplied by Penske Commercial Vehicles in Auckland, and fitted out by Fraser Fire and Rescue in Lower Hutt.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Adams scored 22 points, more than teammate Russell Westbrook, as the Thunder downed the Bulls 109-94.

Watch: Ruthless Steven Adams leads OKC demolition of Chicago Bulls

00:27
2
The pair, who are conservative and libertarian respectively, appeared to not take kindly to Streep's anti-Donald Trump talk.

Watch: Furious-looking Vince Vaughn and Mel Gibson glare at Meryl Streep during epic Golden Globes speech

3
Two people, including a 14-year-old boy, were flown to Waikato Hospital after a car went over a bank on Kopu-Hikuai Road.

Driver killed after oncoming vehicle crosses centre line near Thames

4
London woman Michelle McGagh buys her friends and family a round of drinks at the end of her one-year no buying challenge.

No car, clothes or coffee: Woman saves $39k during 'buy nothing year'

00:34
5
Pua Magasiva helped rescue a man trapped in a blazing car on Sunday in Orewa, north of Auckland.

Shortland Street star calls out newspaper for placing his half-naked photo in car crash story: 'Come on man, that's not me'

02:09
An entire fire engine fleet has been blacklisted by Auckland firefighters amid claims they are endangering crews.

'The appliance stopped pumping' - one of the shocking problems reported with fire engine fleet

An entire fire engine fleet has been blacklisted by Auckland firefighters amid claims they are endangering crews.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:19
TVNZ Weather Presenter Dan Corbett with the latest weather update.

'Summer's trying to arrive on the scene... but it's struggling!'

TVNZ Weather Presenter Dan Corbett with the latest weather update.

00:34
Pua Magasiva helped rescue a man trapped in a blazing car on Sunday in Orewa, north of Auckland.

Shortland Street star calls out newspaper for placing his half-naked photo in car crash story: 'Come on man, that's not me'

Pua Magasiva helped rescue a trapped man from a burning car in Orewa on Sunday.


01:06
Gin Wigmore had a sleepless night not wanting to miss her flight to the most remote place on earth.

En route to Antarctica: Giddy Gin Wigmore 'didn't wanna be the kid that missed the bloody Hercules flight!'

A Hercules ski plane has left Christchurch for Scott Base.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ