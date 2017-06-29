 

Fire Service gets a new name - 'It does reflect far better what we do now days'

The Fire Service is being given a new name, from Saturday it will officially be known as Fire Emergency New Zealand.

The urban and rural fire services are also merging, and Kiwis will pay more in insurance to help fund it.
The urban and rural fire services are also merging, a move that means Kiwis will pay more in insurance to help cover the costs.

Graeme Booth has been in the Fire Service for 43 years, he says the new name will take some getting used to.

"I've been able to say for years I'm part of the New Zealand Fire Service, and it's always like saying goodbye to an old friend.

"But it does reflect far better what we do now days," Mr Booth told 1 NEWS.

Two thirds of firefighter call-outs deal with car accidents, medical emergencies and hazardous waste, meaning the name change needed to take place for legal reasons.

"Most of the work the fire service does these days is not putting out fires, therefore the name is technically illegal," Internal Affairs Minister Peter Dunne said.

With the merger of urban and rural fire services also taking place, the Government says it's the biggest restructure for the emergency service since the 1940's.

