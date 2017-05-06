 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

New Zealand


Fire service cut man from golf trundler in unusual Auckland call out

share

Source:

NZN

The Fire Service has cut a man free from his golf trundler in west Auckland.

File Photo.

Source: Getty

The unusual call out was to Muriwai Golf Club shortly after 11am on Saturday, a Fire Service spokesman says.

The man had a finger stuck in his golf trundler and had to be freed using an angle grinder, he said.

The local station said he had folded the finger into the trundler.

They've had some unusual call outs to the course over the years, including attending a plane which made an emergency landing on the course in 2014 after running out of fuel.

Related

Accidents

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:45
1

New raw footage of Edgecumbe family watching floodwater surging towards them

2

Kiwis league players allegedly caught trying to buy cocaine after Anzac Test

3
Rikihana (Ricky) Tawhai

Dangerous gang member on the run after faking illness to escape police

00:27
4
The Highlanders marched up field and snatched a 45-41 win over the hosts in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

Watch: Waisake Naholo breaks Cheetahs' hearts with unbelievable match-winning try for Highlanders

00:26
5
Ivanka Trump put a clip of herself in a dance-off with her son as she promotes her new book, but her moves haven't had a great response.

Watch: What are you doing? Ivanka Trump's super wacky dance moves send Instagram post into a spin

00:45

New raw footage of Edgecumbe family watching floodwater surging towards them

With young kids in the house, all Dee and Todd Proven could do was close their door and call for help.

00:30
Chip kicks, dazzling no-look passes and brotherly instincts Jordie and Beauden almost unstoppable.

Watch: Barrett brothers carve trail of destruction through Stormers with incredible try after try after try

Both Barrett's got on the scoresheet as the Hurricanes picked up a 41-22 win in Wellington.

02:11
The jury found Lynn Abraham had smacked and force-fed children and washed a child's mouth out with soap.

Auckland pre-school teacher found guilty on six counts of smacking, washing a child's mouth out with soap and force-feeding

Lynn Abraham was also found guilty on three counts of forcing food into the mouths of pre-schoolers.

00:18

'You have ruined lives' - Son of 'Black Widow' murderer sentenced for meth-fuelled car crash, killing friend

Kearns was also sentenced in 2015 for attacking former All Black Justin Marshall.

00:41
Erin Molan has denied a romantic relationship with Anthony Bell.

Watch: 'The Footy Show' host Erin Molan, voice quivering, tries to stop tears as she slams rumours of affair with married celebrity accountant on live TV

Erin Molan spoke of being "dragged" into high-profile domestic court case.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ