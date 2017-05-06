Fire service cut man from golf trundler in unusual Auckland call out

Source:NZN
The Fire Service has cut a man free from his golf trundler in west Auckland.
The unusual call out was to Muriwai Golf Club shortly after 11am on Saturday, a Fire Service spokesman says.
The man had a finger stuck in his golf trundler and had to be freed using an angle grinder, he said.
The local station said he had folded the finger into the trundler.
They've had some unusual call outs to the course over the years, including attending a plane which made an emergency landing on the course in 2014 after running out of fuel.
