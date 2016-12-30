Fire Service calling for ban on novelty lighters to prevent kids starting fires

The New Zealand Fire Service are calling for a ban on novelty lighters after 200 fires were lit by children in the last five years, with over half of them involving a lighter.

"They're not doing it deliberately, it's an accident," says Fire Service investigator Peter Wilding.

"We think many of those accidents can be avoided by simply making these lighters more resistant to children."

There were 58 fires in the last year caused by children aged 10 and under using lighters.

"We've got novelty lighters which are attractive to children. They make a loud noise, they have flashing lights," said Mr Wilding.