Fire at Rocket Lab's Auckland warehouse after battery explosions

Emergency services are battling a blaze at Rocket Lab's Auckland warehouse after reports of battery explosions.

Fire Services confirmed to 1 NEWS they were called to the scene at Airpark Drive, Mangere, just outside Auckland Airport just after 7pm to find two battery cells on fire.

Five fire trucks and two ambulances are in attendance at the scene.

The fire is said to be in there warehouse which is right next to their mission control.

St John is checking over half a dozen workers who were in the warehouse at the time of the explosion.

Rocket Lab is behind the recent launch of 'Still Testing' the Electron rocket.