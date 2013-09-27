TODAY |

Fire rips through private storage units in an East Auckland facility

Firefighters from across the city are tackling a blaze burning through private storage units at the East Auckland Safe Store Storage facility.

Crews were called to the scene on Harris Road in East Tamaki at 12.45am following reports of smoke in the vicinity.

Sixteen trucks, including 12 pumps and four aerial units, along with several special vehicle units were at the scene.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS a car that was parked alongside one of the site’s 50x20m buildings caught fire and the flames quickly spread from unit to unit.

Incident Controller Chris Delfos said it is unknown what is inside the storage units or the extent of the damage to personal property.

He said bolt cutters were used to access each unit and put out the flames.

Police and St John vehicles were in attendance but said there were no reports of injuries to anyone in the area.

A fire investigator is at the scene.

File picture. Source: 1 NEWS
