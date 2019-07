A two-storey on Auckland's Waiheke Island has been hit by fire this evening.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were called to the two-storey dwelling on Whakarite Road in Ostend at 8pm.

They said the home was well-involved in flames on arrival.

No injuries have been reported and the house was believed to have been vacant.

Four fire and emergency appliances were sent form Oneroa and Onetangi.