Fire raging near Northland petrol station extinguished

A gorse fire that was raging Ruakaka, Northland this afternoon has been extinguished.

A police spokesperson says the blaze on Marsden Point Rd was reported just after 1pm.



She said the fire is between the local supermarket and a gas station.

Ayush Eri from GAS Ruakaka said the fire was very aggressive.

"I could feel the heat of the fire when I was filling up cars," he told 1 NEWS.