Fire raging near Northland petrol station extinguished

Source:
A gorse fire that was raging Ruakaka, Northland this afternoon has been extinguished.
A police spokesperson says the blaze on Marsden Point Rd was reported just after 1pm.
She said the fire is between the local supermarket and a gas station.
Ayush Eri from GAS Ruakaka said the fire was very aggressive.
"I could feel the heat of the fire when I was filling up cars," he told 1 NEWS.
He said he could hear fire engines and sirens working on the blaze.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news