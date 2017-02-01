 

Fire raging near Northland petrol station extinguished

A gorse fire that was raging Ruakaka, Northland this afternoon has been extinguished.

A motorist captured the raging inferno on Marsden Point Rd, Ruakaka.
A police spokesperson says the blaze on Marsden Point Rd was reported just after 1pm.

She said the fire is between the local supermarket and a gas station.

Ayush Eri from GAS Ruakaka said the fire was very aggressive.

"I could feel the heat of the fire when I was filling up cars," he told 1 NEWS.

He said he could hear fire engines and sirens working on the blaze.



