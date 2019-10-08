TODAY |

Fire rages through 100 hectares near Lake Wanaka

A fire that has burnt through about 100 hectares of tussock and grassland near Lake Wanaka is not being treated at suspicious.

Fire and Emergency crews were alerted that trees had caught fire around Diamond Lake inland from Glendhu Bay shortly before 9.30pm last night.

Two helicopters are fighting the blaze with another two are transporting crews and coordinating the operation.

Incident Controller Mark Mawhinney said no buildings or livestock had been lost.

Four ground crews and Department of Conservation staff are on the scene.

Mr Mawhinney said despite the challenging and rocky terrain, the fire was under control.

rnz.co.nz

A 100 hectare fire in Wanaka. Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand
