Fire rages at restaurant in Foxton

Source:
A restaurant in Foxton in Horowhenua has gone up in flames.
File picture.
Source: 1 NEWS
Fire and Emergency services were called to the restaurant at 7 Kussell St, Foxton. The fire was well involved.
A Fire spokesperson's told 1 NEWS four fire appliances are in attendance.
No injuries have been reported.
