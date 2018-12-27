TODAY |

Fire rages at poultry farm and bakery in North Island overnight

Firefighters have been kept busy at two separate incidents in the North Island overnight.

A poultry farm in the Auckland suburb of Henderson caught fire about 1.30am.

Fire and Emergency said three large sheds have been destroyed.

It said it believed chickens were inside at the time, but was unsure how many were injured or have died.

Meanwhile at 3am, a fire damaged a bakery in Whanganui.

Fire and Emergency said the fire on the corner of Fitzherbert and Carlton Avenues was being treated as suspicious.

No one was inside at the time.

Investigations are underway into both incidents.

A poultry farm in the Auckland suburb of Henderson caught fire about 1.30am. Source: Facebook / Hayden Woodward
