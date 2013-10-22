 

Fire plead with Kiwis to stay safe during impending heatwave

Pulling over for a dip in the river or even plugging in a fan can be dangerous in this heat, Fire and Emergency New Zealand says.

Fire appliance

Source: 1 NEWS

As the temperatures hit the 30s in some parts of the country - with 40C even expected in some parts next week - the heat increases the chance of starting a fire.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand acting national rural operational manager, Tim Mitchell, says it is crucial people both in the cities and rural areas are extra vigilant.

"It's so hot, people will be rushing out to buy fans, plugging them in and getting out the ice to cool down, but electronics and water don't mix," he said.

"There's also the potential to overload power sockets, which could spark a fire."

Mr Mitchell said the fire danger is going to be extreme for Southland, Otago and eastern parts of the South Island in particular.

Outdoor activities that may have been safe to do in cooler conditions could now become hazardous, and even driving and pulling over in long grass could have dire consequences.

"You might want to drive to the nearest river or to the beach to escape the sizzling weather, but driving in that long dry grass, the exhaust could easily ignite a fire."

He's urging people in the rural sector to think about putting off their machine work to cooler times of the day.

In the year to June 2017, firefighters responded to nearly 4000 scrub or vegetation fires around the country, along with 11,700 medical emergencies.

"Medical calls are now a big part of what Fire and Emergency do," Mr Mitchell said.

"We want people to look after themselves in this hot weather. It's important people stay hydrated, they stay in the shade if they can, and take breaks if they're travelling.''

