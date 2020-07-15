TODAY |

Fire officials confirm deaths of baby, eight-year-old boy in Christchurch house fire

Source:  1 NEWS

Fire and Emergency New Zealand this afternoon confirmed two children, including a baby, have died following a house fire in Christchurch last night. 

Eddie Rodden says the community has been left traumatised by the Burwood house fire. Source: 1 NEWS

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS fire services were called to a house fire on Vivian Street, in Burwood, at around 10.42pm.

In a press conference today, Assistant Area Commander Mike Bowden said one child, an eight-year-old boy, had been rescued by firefighters but later died. 

Another child, a nine-month-old, was found dead in an "unsurvivable" bedroom, he said. 

He said the bedroom was where the fire had "the most intensity". While early indicators suggest the bedroom was where the fire started, it has not been confirmed at this stage.

“Our thanks to our brother emergency services responders because this is a very difficult and trying circumstance, and as we’re all parents, these all greatly affect the emergency personnel,” Mr Bowden said.

Two young boys feared dead in Christchurch house fire were 'full of life', neighbour says

Smoke alarms had been installed at the property, which he said contributed to the survival of the father and two other children.

Mr Bowden said five people had been in the house when the fire broke out.

The fire investigator is expected to remain on site until late tomorrow.

A police investigation into the incident is ongoing. 

