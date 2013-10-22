 

Fire near Taupo power station now under control

A large scrub fire burning close to a power station near Taupo is now under control.

Four hectares were engulfed by flames after multiple fire crews were called to the scene on Te Toki Road, near the Ohaaki Power Station just before 4pm.

Unison's Danny Gough told 1 NEWS the "pretty decent fire", which left 560 homes without power, has now been restored to all but six residents.

He says the remaining few should have their power restored tonight after the fire blackened several power poles.

A Fire Spokesperson told 1 NEWS the fire should be under control by 9pm.

No homes were evacuated.

