Fire investigators believe blaze that ripped through Christchurch school isn't suspicious

An investigation into a fire that ripped through South New Brighton School in Christchurch last week has found it was likely caused by an electrical fault.

Three classrooms and an office were gutted by the blaze on Friday.

Fire investigator Wayne Hamilton told 1 NEWS the fire is not being treated as suspicious and is "classified as being probably electrical".

"We have been providing recovery assistance to South Brighton School and will continue this support over the coming weeks," said Mr Hamilton.