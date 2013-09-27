Fire in Waiuku, south of Auckland, under control

A well-involved fire has been brought under control after it broke out at a building south of Auckland this afternoon.

Fire and Emergency were called to the scene at Martyn Street in Waiuku at about 1.15pm today.

They were advised the smoke may contain chemicals because the building contains paint and LPG although a spokesperson said there were no health risks.

Six fire engines as well as a fire investigator were in attendance at the blaze which has now been extinguished.

Fire Services confirmed no one was inside the building and no injuries have been reported.